Tuesday Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest for child sex crimes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to sex crime charges for a Tupelo man.

Tuesday, Tupelo Police detained Steven Addison at a traffic stop in the city.

After taking him to the Lee County Jail, police secured a search warrant for his home on Riley Street where they reportedly found child sex abuse materials.

Addison is charged with Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

This case is a joint investigation between the Tupelo PD and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

More charges are possible.

