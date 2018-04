Tuition costs rise at Mississippi universities

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You’ll be reaching deeper into your pocket book when it comes to paying for college this fall.

According to the College Board, 8 universities in Mississippi are raising up the cost for next year.

At Mississippi State, costs are going up by 4%. Next year, it’ll cost students $8,650, which includes a $100 facility fee and a $10 a year activities fee.

At Ole Miss, you can expect to pay $8,660 which is a 4.3% increase from this year.

At Mississippi University for Women, its tuition is rising up to almost 5%.

It’ll cost $6,940 in tuition including a $100 a year facilities fee.

Here’s a list of Mississippi’s 8 public universities that are raising up costs.