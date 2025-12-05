Tunica woman charged with murder after reportedly shooting her boyfriend

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 82-year-old Tunica County woman has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting her boyfriend on Tuesday, December 2.

Deputies say Mattie Crockett called 911 and admitted to shooting 75-year-old James Larry Junior at a home on Tibbs Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crockett was treated at a hospital, then booked into the Tunica County Jail.

She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

