TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens turned out to remember and honor those who paid the ultimate price during the terror attacks of 9/11.

More than 250 people took part in the third annual Tupelo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

- Advertisement -

Participants climbed the stairs at the BancorpSouth Arena, going from one side to the other, three times.

That’s equal to 110 stories, which was the height of the towers of the World Trade Center.

Each participant wore a memorial badge with the name and photo of a first responder killed on September 11, 2001.

Many firefighters actually wore all of their turnout gear, which adds an extra 70 pounds of weight.

“So, that we can never forget and that we can continue to live out what they set out to do that day, which was to climb to the top story and 110 stories to save lives,” says Tupelo Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary President, Melinda Monts.

Proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Association and the Mississippi Burn Camp.

The stair climb is hosted by the Tupelo Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.