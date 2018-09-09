TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – An event this weekend in Tupelo allows participants to remember those killed in the terror attacks of 9-11 and also support several other causes.

The third annual “Tupelo 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb”takes place Sunday afternoon at the Bancorpsouth Arena.

- Advertisement -

Participants will climb the arena stairs from one side to the other, two and a half times. That is equal to 110 stories, which was the height of the towers of the World Trade Center.

Each participant also wears a memorial badge with the name and photo of one of the first responders killed on September 11 2001.

“It’s important so we don’t forget what happened 17 years ago, and so we can continue to show that we’ll never forget. We lost 343 firemen that day, it was the largest first responder death, from 9 11 and then 70 police officers and eight EMTS who lost their lives,”said Organizer Malinda Monts.

Proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Association and the Mississippi Burn Camp.

Registration starts at 12:30 and the climb begins at 2.