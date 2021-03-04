Tupelo Airport Authority names new Executive Director

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – After an “intensive” nationwide search, a new Executive Director has been announced for the Tupelo Airport Authority.

The TAA Board of Directors announced Thursday that Joseph Wheeler will be the new Executive Director.

Wheeler has 15 years of airport experience throughout the country.

His first day as Executive Director will be April 1, 2021.

TAA said several candidates were interviewed for the position from all over the country, but Wheeler’s experience in airport operations, property management, and his history as a pilot helped him land the position in the end.

Cliff Nash, the previous T-A-A Executive Director retired November 30, 2020, after 5 1/2 years with the organization.

The new director will head up efforts to increase operational efficiency at the airport as well as encourage and support the economic growth of the Tupelo region.