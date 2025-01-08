Tupelo announces latest expansion plan for Fairpark District

Seventeen acres set for development as part of expanded Fairpark District

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The latest expansion for the Fairpark District involves 17 acres across from the Private John Allen Fish Hatchery.

Initial plans are for greenways, and lots, from a quarter of an acre to nearly two acres.

“It will be kind of a different design from Fairpark but the same concept, commercial, residential, mixed use with commercial and condos upstairs,” said Mayor Todd Jordan.

Jordan says the expansion is the latest development phase for the old Fairgrounds property, which was acquired by the city in 1999. The Tupelo Redevelopment Agency was created to develop the land in Fairpark.

At that time, the city took out 22 million dollars in bonds to help finance the development. Jordan says the investment has paid dividends for the city by helping bring in commercial and residential projects.

“There was some resistance, but looking back, leaders of that time, if you look at it today, was definitely something worthwhile, Fairpark, with residential has really taken off. We have our engineer working on infrastructure design, within six months to a year, will have a little bit if movement and first tenant purchase property and design going into that,” he said.

Jordan says the expansion will have other benefits for downtown.

“Main Street gets so congested we need to get north and south off Main Street and i believe this will definitely help,” Mayor Jordan said.

Infrastructure work will start this spring and details on the first tenant will be announced once everything is finalized.