Tupelo bank robbery under investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Tupelo bank robbery is behind bars over 150 miles away.
Jasper Wagner of Tupelo was arrested around 4:30 this afternoon in Leeds, Alabama – that’s just outside of Birmingham.
Wagner is accused of robbing the Community Bank branch on West Main around 12:30 this afternoon.
No one was injured in that robbery.
Eyewitness descriptions and surveillance footage helped identify Wagner as a suspect.
He has a criminal history that includes bank robbery.
Official charges have not been released, and it is unknown when he will be taken to Tupelo.