Tupelo beauty supply robbery suspect denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A robbery suspect in Tupelo won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge has denied bond for 18-year-old Cajmion Johnson.

Johnson is accused of robbing Nabor Beauty Supply on South Gloster Street in Tupelo Wednesday night.

Working on a tip from an area resident Police located Johnson at the Town House Motel a few hours later.

He was arrested without incident.