Tupelo believe an eviction notice caused the shooting at Haven Rentals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police believe an eviction notice triggered a shooting spree at Haven Rentals and a chase Monday that ran from Tupelo into the county.

Now a Tupelo man is facing a slew of charges, and probably has a place to stay for a while.

Charles Edward Bowden is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault – 1 count of Felony Fleeing – as well as charges of shooting into a motor vehicle.

An investigation indicates that Bowden had gotten an eviction notice. Police believe he fired into the apartment next to his, injuring 2 women there.

As he left police say he also fired at several cars in the Haven Acres area.

Bowden was arrested after a chase.

His bond is set at 2.2 million dollars.

Both victims are said to be improving.