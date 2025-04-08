Tupelo Boys and Girls Club Unit Director gets top honors in state

Coretha Chaney has a passion for helping young people thrive and excel

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Wherever there are kids, Coretha Chaney feels right at home.

Chaney is the unit director for the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club. She started her work with the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs 14 years ago as a volunteer at the New Albany Club. Chaney was a member of the New Albany Club as a kid, so she strives to do her best daily as her way of giving back.

Recently, her efforts were rewarded.

Chaney was named full-time professional of the year, and she also won the Blue Pulse Award.

“It is someone who helps keep the organization afloat, and I feel like with me receiving the award, that is what I must be doing,” Chaney said.

The Haven Acres Club hosts about 80 children and teenagers for its after-school program and twice that number for its summer schedule.

Chaney said it is important to provide not only a fun time but also tutoring and instruction in areas such as finance, healthy habits, and self-respect.

“It is important for them to be not only citizens of their community, not of Mississippi, but America. We make sure they do that by caring for one another, so it is bigger than homework time, socialization time; they are our future,” Chaney said.

Now that she has won top honors, Chaney said her goals for the club are even bigger.

“Now it is time to do elite work, take it to the next level, not only in this community, but all of the clubs in Mississippi,” she said.

One of the slogans at the Boys and Girls clubs is; Great Futures Start Here, Chaney said her story is proof of that, and she wants to help as many young people as she can open their doors to great futures, all in a haven.

The average Grade Point Average for students at the Haven Acres Club is 3.4.

