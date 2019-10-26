Tupelo Businesses impacted by storm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A number of Tupelo businesses were impacted by high winds Saturday.

The metal sign in front of the U-Haul dealership on East Main was sheered off, and it crashed and shattered onto the concrete pavement.

No one was reported hurt in the incident. A manager says he expects it will be a costly repair.

Several restaurants on South Gloster had their signs damaged included the Captain D’s and the KFC.

And further south on Gloster Blackmon Chevrolet suffered extensive damage to its main showroom.

Tupelo Water & Light and Tupelo Public Works are working to restore power and clear debris.