Tupelo businesses join forces for ‘Feed the Red, Feed the Blue’

Area first responders are treated to a free lunch as a show of appreciation

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Joshua Parks spent part of his day off from the Tupelo Fire Department getting in a workout at Premiere Athletix.

And after his time in the gym, Parks picked up a plate to go.

“Got to go in, burn a few calories but you’ve got to save some room, so I shaved off a couple of minutes, come out here and get some food,” Parks said.

Premiere Athletix hosted the lunch on November 12, dubbed “Feed the Red, Feed the Blue.” Chris Beckish owns the gym and said he and his staff felt it was important to do something for the men and women who train hard and work hard to keep everyone safe. This is the first year Bishop’s Barbecue and Grill has participated.

“The beautiful thing about our community is it is so well rounded, so close-knit, that if there is a call or if you need something, you can pick up the phone, call 9 1 1 and they’re here very quickly and this is our way of giving back to the community,” Beckish said.

“We went to school with a lot of firefighters who came on right out of high school, some are retiring, they have seen a lot and done a lot of great things,” said Jamie Kincade, General Manager for Bishop’s Barbecue and Grill in Belden.

Whether they are police officers, firefighters or sheriff’s deputies, there is never a routine day for first responders. So getting a free lunch is appreciated.

“It is so welcoming when people contribute to our officers, with free meals, it is such a small thing, but it is huge to us, knowing we have the support,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.

“The greatest thing you can do is pay someone a compliment, and say thank you, and this is what the Beckish’s have done here,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“To some people, it may not seem like we do anything but to most people, they appreciate what we do and doing stuff like this is their way of showing appreciation,” said Tupelo Police Officer Ty Ward.

This is the fifth year Premiere Athletix has fed area first responders.

National First Responders Day was observed a couple of weeks ago on October 28.