Tupelo Car Theft Suspect Crashes, Charged With Felony

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo car theft suspect crashes the vehicle in Holly Springs, after attacking the owner of the Ford Mustang.

Now, Coleman Vasser III is charged with felony auto theft.

Tupelo police say Vasser took the vehicle from South Eason Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

The owner of the car was assaulted there.

Investigators say shortly before the incident, Vasser fled from the North Mississippi State Hospital.

Holly Springs Police picked up Vasser after the accident there.

His bond is set at $50,000.