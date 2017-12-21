Tupelo Children’s Mansion’s Special Dinner

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of a well known home for disadvantaged and orphaned children were treated to a special and rare surprise just days before Christmas.

On a recent evening, Kermit’s Outlaw Kitchen was opened only for special guests; residents, house parents and staff members at the Tupelo Children’s Mansion.

“They’re very excited, just to get off campus and to get out and eat some great food from a restaurant and they are just having a blast being together,” said Annette Tomlinson, of the TCM.

Indeed it is rare for everyone at the children’s mansion to break bread together, at one f the most popular local eateries. It all started when KOK co-owner Mitch Mc Camey approached Bev Crossen, owner of The Farmhouse, and neighbor to KOK, wanting to feed an exceptional group of people.

“I said, what about the children’s mansion? He says, cool, set it up, let’s do it,” Crossen said.

So with help from his staff, and many volunteers, a feast was prepared for the youngsters and adults.

“We have a nice array of food they can just kind of make lettuce wraps, tacos, sliders, we like to call it the butcher picnic,” said Megan Dye, of KOK.

As McCamey encouraged diners to try turkey, pork, and other assorted vegetables, the special guests enjoyed a time of food, fun and friendship.

What did you eat?

“Turkey, and a sandwich, it was good,” said Marium Dobbs.

“It was really amazing, glad I was able to come and fellowship with everyone here and meet some new people and have some amazing food, food I’ve never tried before,” said Neveah Jones.

“It’s pretty awesome because we really don’t get to get out much and it was awesome to come here and all these people are so nice and it’s such a warm and welcoming environment, it’s been awesome,” said Brianna Girod.

Those who helped with the dinner party say they received a major blessing.

“Especially at this time of year, it just means so much, to see their happy faces, and they’re excited to be out and about,” Dye said.

Before they left, all guests received a gift basket as an early Christmas present.

The Farmhouse provided the gift baskets, and a non profit known as “Tupelo Rocks” helped with the dinner.