Tupelo City Council chambers soon to undergo renovations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Renovations are on their way to the Tupelo City Council chambers.

In the meantime, council members will use a temporary space for meetings.

City leaders are partnering with Tupelo Public Schools to use the auditorium for special call meetings and standard meetings.

Regular meetings will continue to be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Based on the ordinance released by the council, the renovations and temporary move are expected to last until the summer of 2024.

Pre-council meetings will be held on Mondays at 9 a.m.

Renovations begin on October 1.

