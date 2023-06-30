Tupelo city leaders name 20-year veteran to be new interim Fire Chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo city leaders tap a 20-year veteran to head the Fire Department during the search for a new Fire Chief.

Mayor Todd Jordan announced that Deputy Fire Chief Brad Robinson has been promoted to Interim Chief.

Robinson will be taking over for Chief Kelly Elliott who was selected to take over as the Executive Director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Robinson has been a firefighter for more than 23 years and was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations last year.

Robinson will lead the department while the city searches for a new permanent Chief.

