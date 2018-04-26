Tupelo Closer to Launching Public Transit Program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Tupelo is closer to launching their public transit program.

City leaders met with representatives from MDOT, Toyota, and Northeast Mississippi Community Services at Tupelo City Hall to finalize the details of routes, scheduling, and funding.

The final product won’t be set in stone, though.

It still needs to go before the city council for approval.

If all goes well organizers say we’ll see buses in the Fall.

“Once we get it together, of course, we’ll bring it to the Council for final approval, and if we get it up and running I think it’ll be a great program,” said Tupelo Chief Operation Officer, Don Lewis. “If we can put together what the council wants to see, what the mayor wants to see, I think it will be great for the citizens.”

The program will have three buses on three different routes.

In total, the program will cost the city $190,000 a year.

