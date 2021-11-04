Tupelo Coliseum Commission Announces New Director of BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center

TUPELO, Miss (PRESS RELEASE) – Kevan Kirkpatrick is the new Executive Director of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center in Tupelo. He brings 18 years of experience in the venue management industry to the area’s premier regional event center.

“The Tupelo Coliseum Commission conducted a national search that garnered interest from all over the country. Kevan has served three terms as interim director of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center. He knows our venue and understands what it takes to run a successful regional event center,” said Nat Grubbs, Tupelo Coliseum Commission Chairman. “We are grateful for his leadership over the years and are thankful for the continuity that he will bring to the arena from day one.”

Kirkpatrick began his career with the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center in 2003, previously serving as both Assistant Executive Director and Director of Marketing. He was instrumental in securing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for the facility during the pandemic, providing much needed capital at a time when events were cancelled.

“Kevan’s long term commitment to Tupelo and the venue management industry is exemplary,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan. “We look forward to the continued success of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center under his leadership as he works to create exciting events for citizens and visitors to Tupelo.”

Opened in 1993, the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center is a 10,000-seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in the heart of Downtown Tupelo. A $15.2 million expansion was completed in 2021, doubling the meeting space and renovating existing spaces at both the arena and conference center.

“I’m excited to continue to serve the city of Tupelo and North Mississippi in bringing top entertainment acts and providing world class conference facilities,” said Kevan Kirkpatrick. “Our staff has set high expectations for ourselves as we move into the next chapter of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center.”