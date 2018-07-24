Tupelo commercial development to include ‘Steak n’ Shake’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dirt is being moved for what will be one of the largest commercial projects in the city of Tupelo.

The development is called “Pinnacle Point” and it sits on 28 acres in the North Gloster business district.

One of the main tenants will be Steak-n-Shake, a nationally known franchise specializing in hamburgers and milk shakes.

There will also be an assisted living center, along with a shopping center on the property.

City planners say the project shows the business friendly climate in Tupelo.

“This project could have easily gone somewhere closer to Memphis, somewhere in DeSoto County but because of the relationships we have with our developers, this developer was willing to come and put millions of dollars. We are looking at a project well over $50 million. A $50 million project for Tupelo is a rather large project and we’re glad to have that relationship with the developer to move forward with a project like this in Tupelo,” said Shane Hooper, Director of Development Services for the City of Tupelo.

Pinnacle Point is being developed by Bruce Patel, who owns Fusion Hospitality.

Steak-n-Shake could be opened by March or April of next year.