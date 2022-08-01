Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away.

And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams.

The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo in 1968 and started recording in 1970.

It grew from being a part time gospel group to recording artist of the year.

Lee Williams’ son Carilus says his father was very respected in the community.

“He changed I guess you could say the whole set of quartet music because of the way he brought love and spread love over the whole music industry actually you know what I’m saying. He was loved by a whole lot of people and everybody respected him because of who he was and he didn’t change because of nobody. He was a genuine man, humble and loving,” said Carilus Williams.

Lee Williams died on August 30, 2021 at age 75.