TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans of comic books, anime, cosplay, and more came together at the Tupelo Con.

Thomas Simpson helped put the Con on and said the event can be enjoyed by anyone.

“We are putting 200 percent to have everybody and anybody to come. From the smallest kid to the oldest adult they can come and cosplay and have a blast. We have tried our best to have it where it feels like home,” said Simpson.

John Long is new to Cons but says he will be coming back.

“This is my first Con,” said Long. “So I really didn’t, well I knew a little bit of what to expect but I came in and I really really enjoyed myself. Meeting all the cast members from the ‘Power Rangers’ and like the saviors from the ‘Walking Dead’ and Cousin Itt and all the voice actors that were here was really really awesome.”

The event featured many special guests ranging from actors to cosplay professionals.

One guest, Bruce Karr, has had his work featured by Disney and Cartoon Network.

“I make over 5000 different kinds of balloons. I’ve been making balloons professionally for 12 years, and I am also able to make all sorts of different things while I sing and make tons of people smile,” said Karr.

Smiling is what has led some people to keep returning to the Con.

“The reason why I came to Comic Con is because we came last year and it was very fun,” said Kendall Landrum.

“The cosplay contest was, I was extremely nervous about it, but it was also very very fun. And so far today it has been very fun,” said Naomi Wise.

Zachariah Williams says cosplay is a creative outlet.

“It has led me to become someone I didn’t think I could truly be. It gives you confidence. It gives you everything you know it’s life,” said Williams.

Williams has some advice for people just starting to cosplay.

“YouTube videos are your best friend. So go watch a couple YouTube videos figure out what your character is and then go look up voice dialogue figure out your character figure out his mannerisms,” said Williams.

Simpson has this to say to people who might be unsure about attending a Con.

“We all have those passions, we all love to watch Netflix, we all love that one T.V., show we all love video games,” said Simpson. “This is actually one of my favorite videos games is ‘Fallout 4’ love it just happened to have the van here and it’s a representation of the game. And it’s actually really cool to see some of the live characters and some of your favorite voices and actually see the guy and shake his hand.”

Tupelo Con is already making plans for next year’s event.