Tupelo Council looks at list of capital projects costing millions of dollars

Projects would be paid for with a combination of capital funds, bonds and other sources

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo is looking at a list of projects that will cost around $50 million, but will come without a tax hike.

The list of projects is diverse and includes things the mayor and council would like to see completed during their term.

“All these come from the council, which come from the citizens,” said Mayor Todd Jordan.

Some of the proposed projects include $1 million for upgrades to the air quality system at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, $50,000 for renovations for the AM Strange Library, $600,000 for new firefighter breathing equipment, $200,000 for roof repair for the Northside Boys and Girls Club, construction of a new pickleball court, upgrades to infrastructure, and other projects. Altogether, the price tag comes to around $50 million.

Jordan said $20 million of that could be funded with a state bond issue, while the rest would come from the city’s capital fund, grants, and other sources.

“Obviously, this bond issue will come with no tax increase, which is great. The good thing about the city of Tupelo; we’re in a very good financial position,” Mayor Jordan said.

Improvements to parks throughout the city are on the list. Jordan said one of his priorities is an addition at Ballard Park that would be unique to the region.

“We will build an ADA playground at Ballard Park, won’t be anything like that in North Mississippi. We went to Alabama and saw one, first-class facility, what we need to do is when people come to town, for baseball, soccer, we need to keep them here overnight, they need things they can do with children,” Jordan said.

Once the council approves the bond issue, there is a three-month waiting period, before work can start on some projects.

During Tuesday evening’s regular meeting, the council approved the city’s intent to issue the bonds.

