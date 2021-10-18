Tupelo detectives find boom truck because of Crime Stopper tip

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI ) – Sometimes what you’re looking for is right in front of you, which happened to Tupelo detectives on their way to check out a tip.

Now, 42-year-old Jason Adams of Hamilton is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Investigators were driving to the Sherman area when they spotted a stolen boom truck on Highway 45.

On October 8th the boom truck was taken from the 100 block of East Main Street.

A Crime Stoppers tip told officers where the truck might be but they spotted it before arriving.

Adams was arrested after a traffic stop.

His bond is set at 75,000 dollars.