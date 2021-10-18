Tupelo detectives find boom truck because of Crime Stopper tip
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI ) – Sometimes what you’re looking for is right in front of you, which happened to Tupelo detectives on their way to check out a tip.
Now, 42-year-old Jason Adams of Hamilton is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Investigators were driving to the Sherman area when they spotted a stolen boom truck on Highway 45.
On October 8th the boom truck was taken from the 100 block of East Main Street.
A Crime Stoppers tip told officers where the truck might be but they spotted it before arriving.
Adams was arrested after a traffic stop.
His bond is set at 75,000 dollars.