Tupelo downtown businesses prep for New Year’s Eve crowds

Tupelo's New Year's Eve celebration brings thousands to downtown and Fairpark

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As crews were setting up and checking audio on the BNA stage at Fairpark, across the street, the Grill at Fairpark was bustling.

“It is a little bit busier than usual,” said Kristen DeVaughn, general manager who was overseeing a full staff at the popular Tupelo restaurant. She says the crowds will only get bigger as the New Year’s Eve festivities begin.

“We will stay open as long as people want us to be open, for the most part. We normally stop cooking around ten but if people are still coming, steadily, guests in and out then we will keep feeding people,” DeVaughn said.

With two music stages, one at Fairpark and one at Broadway and Main, food trucks, and other activities, including a celebration for the kids, downtown Tupelo will attract thousands for the festivities.

A few blocks away at Reed’s, the New Year’s Eve celebration meant extra business for the store.

“Anytime there is something downtown it benefits us, the more people, the better,” said store Manager Tommy Green.

He says Reed’s promotes any event that brings crowds to downtown.

“We are huge supporters of Downtown Main Street and we love to see activity going on on the streets,” Green said.

For years, if you lived in Northeast Mississippi and wanted to be part of a big New Years Eve celebration you had to go out of the area.

But the Tupelo New Year’s Eve party has been popular among all age groups and gives downtown and Fairpark a chance to shine.