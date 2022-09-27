Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured.

Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Officers learned from the victim that she and a group of friends had been out walking in the area of Willie Moore Road and the Haven Acres Community Center around 1 a.m. when a small black sedan driven by a black male pulled up.

The driver pulled a gun and fired, hitting the woman.

The driver then drove away.

Officers have searched the areas, but need the public’s help finding the shooter.

If you have any information about the case, you should call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

