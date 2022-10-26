Tupelo drug arrest leads to answers in separate investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a drug arrest in Tupelo has led to a break in a burglary investigation.

When TPD officers stopped a car this past Saturday, they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Stubbs for felony possession of narcotics.

Evidence found during that investigation tied Stubbs to an October 18th car burglary. He was then charged with burglary of an auto. Officers also connected 20-year-old Dominique Witherspoon to the alleged burglary. She’s charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Bond for Stubbs was set at $40,000 on the burglary charge and $10,000 for the narcotics charge.

Bond for Witherspoon was set at $5,000.

The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

