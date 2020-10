TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Volunteers are headed back to Louisiana.

Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope will be in Jennings, Louisiana.

The team recently returned to home base after working in Lake Charles.

The group deployed more than 700 volunteers at that time to help families who were displaced by Hurricane Laura.

This time volunteers and team leaders will be assisting families who were affected by Hurricane Delta.

Eight Days of Hope plans to be on the ground through early November.