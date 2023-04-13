Tupelo Elvis Fan club donates bench in honor of late Lisa Marie Presley

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A memorial bench honoring the memory of Elvis’ only child was unveiled at the late singer’s birthplace this afternoon.

The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club donated the memorial bench. It will be placed next to a bench honoring the memory of Elvis on the birthplace and museum grounds.

Tom Brown is the host of the Tupelo Elvis Festival and he said the hometown of the original American idol was special to Lisa Marie who passed away in January.

“I think Tupelo for all the Presleys was a special place because it was the place that grounded Elvis, that was his home before he became a superstar. Lisa would come back, especially when Janelle McComb, who was a family friend was alive. She would stay days at a time and be a normal person. One of the things I think is so amazing about Lisa Marie, from the day she was born she was front page news, everybody knew her name,” said Brown.

The bench will remain in the event center for a couple of weeks before it is placed at the Reflections Pond.

