Tupelo Elvis Festival honored as ‘Southern Travel Treasure’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The festival honoring Tupelo’s most famous son gets another award.

“Southern Traveler” Magazine named the Tupelo Elvis Festival as a “Southern Travel Treasure.”

That award comes as the late singer’s hometown is about to celebrate 20 years of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition, which draws many people to the city and the festival.

“There’s several other amazing competitions going on throughout the United States, but there is only one birthplace. So having that connection to Elvis does make it that much more personal. The 20th Elvis festival is going to be fantastic. We are really hoping not to just get that international crowd, but more of our local crowd too, so we would love to see everyone come out,” said Reagan Pepper, with the Tupelo Elvis Presley Festival.

The Tupelo Elvis Festival runs June 6th through the 10th.

There are still tickets for many events.

For more information, go to tupeloelvisfestival.com