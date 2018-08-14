Tupelo Event Focuses On Causes, Treatments & Misconceptions Of Addictions

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Addiction is an issue that impacts many families and this Thursday, a Tupelo church will host a free workshop about the complex issue.

“The Addicted Brain Conversations and Insights” takes place Thursday evening at The Orchard Church in Tupelo.

The event is led by Tim Hilton, of Bradford Health and will feature a presentation.

Colby Cuevas is recovery pastor at The Orchard and he says there are many misconceptions about addictions that will be addressed.

“A lot of times people have this understanding that addiction is a moral failing. That someone is morally less than or inferior to everyone else just because they have an addiction to a substance, chemical, behavior, relationship, you name it. Addiction is really a much deeper issue that takes place in the brain, the wiring of the brain,” said Cuevas.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Orchard, on Coley Road in Tupelo.