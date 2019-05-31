Tupelo firefighters take part in confined space rescue training

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Tupelo are learning how to save the lives of people trapped in confined spaces.

For one exercise, firefighters were working to rescue multiple victims, represented by firehose dummies or mannequins.

“It simulates situations where they may have to enter a hazardous atmosphere and do some type of technical rope work in order to remove a worker or any person entrapped in that atmosphere,” said adjunct instructor with the Mississippi Fire Academy Tony Garza.

The confined space training takes place at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The group of 15 Tupelo firefighters has also undergone hazmat technician and rope rescue courses since April.

Confined space training combines all three and even includes drills where switch out their self contained breathing apparatus.

“They were simulating being inside a atmosphere where the air is bad, having to breathe air, they are using scba pack to allow mobility a little bit better, with scba there is limited air supply and having to exchange bottles inside the atmosphere to have a good supply of air,” said Garza.

Of course the goal in a real life situation is to get the victim out as quickly and safely as possible.

Firefighters said the training allows them to slow down a bit and to make sure everything is done right, the first time.

“There’s numerous hazards you run into, want to take your time, make sure you’re doing everything the right way, it’s not bad out here but it gets worse in there, don’t want to make it worse on yourself once you’re in there,” said Tupelo firefighter Justin Cox.

Emergency calls about confined space rescues may be rare, but having the training will ensure the firefighters are ready to respond.

All firefighters taking part in the training will now be certified in Confined Space Rescue Training by the Mississippi Fire Academy.