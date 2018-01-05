Tupelo Furniture Market Begins

TUPELO , Miss. (WCBI) – The bi-annual Tupelo Furniture Market is underway, and organizers are hoping for a robust week.

Exhibitors and buyers in the furniture industry are attending the Tupelo market. Orders will be placed for products that will be sold in stores nationwide.

Although attendance has been down in recent years, the owner of the Tupelo Furniture Market says orders have remained steady.

“You’ve got less number of people coming but they have more stores. Unfortunately the little mom and pop stores are withering a little, but the big stores, they keep blowing, so that’s the biggest change, still sell a lot of furniture, market is still doing great, but less number of buyers,”said VM Cleveland, owner of the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Attendance at last year’s January market was impacted by a winter storm that moved through the Southeast, forcing travel cancellations through the region.