Tupelo girls basketball wins 7A state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo girls basketball took down Germantown 47-38 on Saturday to claim the 7A state title. This is the Golden Wave’s second state title in school history and the first since 2001.

The Golden Wave led 23-14 at the half and then by 13 points going into the fourth quarter.

Nadia Norfleet led Tupelo in scoring with 19 points. She was named the MVP of the game.

Tupelo faced Germantown three times during the regular season but only won one of those meetings. This win also avenges Tupelo’s 64-43 loss to Germantown in last year’s state championship.