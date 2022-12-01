Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique.

Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Mississippi. Her four-bedroom and the two-bath house will have concrete walls.

It is the first Habitat home in the state of Mississippi to be built using Insulated Concrete Forms, or the ICF panel system.

ICFs are hollow foam blocks that are stacked into the shape of exterior walls, reinforced with rebar, and filled with concrete.

Ashby’s home will be one of three built on lots donated by the city of Tupelo to Habitat.

“This home has taught me patience, it’s taught me I can grow no matter when I start, I don’t have to stop. It has taught me strength and it means so much to me and my family,” said Ashby.

“Everybody now needs affordable housing, this is our way to help out with affordable housing. We can donate these properties to Habitat and they will make somebody’s dream come true and in this case, with this lot, there are three homeowner’s dreams to come true, it’s very rewarding for myself and the city of Tupelo,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

Concrete will be poured for Ashby’s home on Friday. The house should be ready to move in by March.

