Tupelo Hair Stylist Takes Top Honors At Worldwide Competition

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi hairdresser takes top honors in a global awards show that those in the business say is equivalent to winning an Oscar, Grammy, or a Heisman Trophy.

Everyday, Amber Moyer creates works of art at “Shear Envy” Salon, on North Gloster Street.

The Tupelo salon owner began her career nearly twenty years ago and was recognized recently for her artistic skills, at the “One Shot” awards show held by the industry trade magazine “Behind the Chair.”

“I made Top 100 in Platinum category, I made Top 200 in the Balayge category and I was a finalist in the red head category,” Moyer said.

And she won the pastel category, beating out more than 350,000 stylists, also known as hair artists, from around the world.

“When they called my name, I’m getting goosebumps right now, re living that moment, over and over again, I couldn’t believe it, I think I cried for two and a half hours afterward,and said ‘Is this my life?’ she said.

Amber is quick to give credit to her friend, Jessica Lee, who was the model for the entries. She also says the top honor means a lot not only to her, but also to her team of stylists, and those she will mentor.

“My salon is more of a teaching salon, so I do hire a lot of stylists out of beauty school, where I work with them, teach them and mentor them as well as most of my team here, because I want them to be fabulous and want to them to go on and to be able to have big careers and to follow their dreams and do it quicker than the nineteen years it’s taken me,” Moyer said.

Even with the big win, Amber Moyer says she doesn’t plan to change anything. She and her staff will continue providing individualized top notch service to their clients, she will continue mentoring younger hair artists and at the same time, helping put Mississippi on the worldwide fashion map.

In past years, Amber has been a finalist in several categories at the “One Shot” Awards , but this is the first time she took the top spot in a category.