Tupelo hit-and-run: Police no longer looking for black Toyota Camry

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on a possible hit-and-run case we’ve been following from Tupelo since this past weekend. Police said they were no longer looking for a black Toyota Camry with a Chickasaw County tag.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Highway 45 near Eason Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene they found a body.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green had identified the victim as Richard Spencer Harvey from Philadelphia.

If you were in the area of Eason Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday or have any information related to this incident, call Tupelo police at (662)841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477.

Police said any small detail could help the investigation.

