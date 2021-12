Tupelo holding New Years Eve celebration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo will be kicking off the new year with a large celebration downtown.

This is the second New Year celebration held in Tupelo since 2019.

Live music will begin at 8:15 p.m. and go until midnight.

There are multiple stages to choose from for your entertainment.

The Kids Fest portion of the event has been canceled due to weather.

For more information visit https://www.tupelo.net/newyear/