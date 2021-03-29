Tupelo Holds First ‘National Vietnam War Veterans Day’ Ceremony

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Those who served their country during the Vietnam War were honored during a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Tupelo.

This is the first time the All America City has held a ceremony on “National Vietnam War Veterans Day.”

Lieutenant Colonel Rex Moody fought with the Marines in Vietnam in 1965. He was the guest speaker for the ceremony and said it’s important to remember the sacrifices of those who served.

“Reason so many of us are concerned, who continue to work for the veterans, past and present, is because the way we were treated when we came back, Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy were not welcomed home like in other wars,” Moody said.

The ceremony was held in front of the Vietnam Memorial Replica Wall. The names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war are inscribed on the wall.