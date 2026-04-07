Tupelo Homelessness Task Force provide resources and help for the homeless

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The change in temperatures means an influx of homeless people to the city of Tupelo.

Tupelo’s Homelessness Task Force brings organizations together to provide resources and help for those who want to get off the streets. And with Springtime here, the city sees its homeless population increase.

Members of the Homeless Outreach Team often check on new homeless encampments. The goal is to keep track of those who are unsheltered, and to offer resources, including health care options, counseling, and steps to get into permanent housing.

Troy Peck is the Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Tupelo. He said helping the homeless has many challenges. Peck also says some people or groups with good intentions can make it more difficult to find long-term solutions for those on the streets.

The City of Tupelo Homeless Coalition meets every month. The last official count showed there were 82 homeless people in Tupelo. That number fluctuates often.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.