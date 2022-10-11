Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy.

The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask.

They do have a few exceptions to that new rule.

Unvaccinated staff members will still mask up.

Visitors too are asked to not visit anyone in the hospital if they have covid-19 symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive within ten days.

For more information, visit NMMC’s website at nmhs.net/visitation-policy

