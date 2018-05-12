Tupelo Hosts It’s Annual Life Saver Parade

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – Family and friends of gunshot victims took to the streets today in tupelo for a demonstration.

Saturday dozens marched in the annual life saver parade on front street into gum tree park.

Family members of gunshot victims created memorial floats to celebrate the lives of those they’ve lost through gun violence.

Survivors of gunshot violence also marched and rode along in the parade.

community organizer Kierre Rimmer says Saturday is important but what participates take away from today is vital.

“Hopefully it will be a launching pad to create other events that will impact the lives of kids daily and communities daily and cities daily so hopefully today will be a launchpad the start of something great,”Said Rimmer.

This is the 3rd year for the event.