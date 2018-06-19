Tupelo Inaugural Camp Sugarhouse Rock

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a condition even adults struggle with, but try being a 10-year-old kid, with Diabetes.

“It sucks, I can tell you that,” said Camp Sugarhouse Rock Camper Brayden Briggs.

Brutal honesty from kids who face everyday with Diabetes.

“It’s a difficult for them to be able to go to school they have to check their blood sugar multiple times a day they have to get insulin shots they have to watch what they eat and often times count the amount of carbohydrates in their food and so those are challenges that they’re dealing with every day all day long,”said Camp Doctor Sara Sliver.

Tuesday the North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s Of Mississippi sponsored the first ever camp Sugarhouse Rock.

Camper Brayden Briggs says they’re learning so much about living Type one Diabetes but maintaining health and wellness.

“We learned about doctors and how they make the diagnosis. A lot about sugar, your sugar,” said Briggs.

Sliver is an assistant professor at the University Of Mississippi Medical center.

She says not only do the kids learn about their condition but they also learn how to manage it.

“Sometime the children come and they’re not comfortable giving themselves insulin shots so they get to practice doing that. We’ll set goals prior to camp so by the end of camp but we would hope they would be more comfortable with some of the diabetes survival skills. After they leave we hope they take that experience on”

Camper Kellan Huggins says he’s happy to be around people who understand what he goes through everyday.

“It is fun to be here with a bunch of other diabetics because in my class we only have like 19 kids and I’m the only diabetic in the elementary school,”said Huggins.

The camp is a two-day event.