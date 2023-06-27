Tupelo investigators make drug, child endangerment arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo investigators arrested a suspect for alleged drug and child endangerment offenses.
On June 22, North Mississippi Narcotics Agents found Anthony Jones parked at a Tupelo business.
Investigators allegedly found fentanyl on Jones.
An eight-year-old child was in the vehicle with Jones during the investigation.
Jones is now charged with misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and felony child endangerment.
His bond was set at $20,000.
