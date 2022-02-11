Tupelo JA Members decorate for Charity Ball

Theme is 'Back to the Eighties'

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo spent part of the day transforming the Bancorpsouth Arena into a 1980s party place.

The annual Charity Ball takes place Friday evening and the theme is “Back to the Eighties.”

Today was a workday for JA members as they prepared the arena for the fifty-ninth annual Charity Ball.

There will be one hundred and eighty-eight female high school students who will be “Living Ads.” The Citizen of the Year will also be announced during the event. It is the only fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

” We use every dime we raise here, we turn around and re-invest it back into all the projects we do for all the children in our community,” said Summer Swinney, president of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

Tickets will be available at the door on Friday. It all gets underway at 7 Friday evening. We will have reports on WCBI News and on Facebook throughout the night.