TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo police are looking for a man accused of an afternoon robbery.

Police went to Littles Jewelry after getting a call that a man allegedly pulled a clerk across the counter and pulled a watch from the clerk’s hand then ran off.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Thankfully, police say the clerk wasn’t hurt.

If you have any information your asked to call Tupelo police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.