Tupelo jewelry thief on the run

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help to find a jewelry thief.

The Tupelo Police Department says on February 16th, a suspect inside a business at Barnes Crossing Mall asked to check out a gold necklace.

The suspect believed to be the person in this photo ran out of the store with the stolen necklace and hopped into a white four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 TIPS app.