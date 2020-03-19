Tupelo-Lee Humane Society imposes changes in policies to prevent spread of coronavirus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way local animal shelters operate.

The Tupelo Lee Humane Society has closed its offices to the public. Pets are still available for adoption, however, people are asked to call and make an appointment to come see the dogs or cats.

- Advertisement -

Also, those who want to drop off a stray animal must call or email the shelter first, so staff can determine if the animal can be brought in. Right now, staff is concentrating only on those animals that have immediate health issues.

The temporary guidelines are meant to protect everyone.

“We want to maintain a safe level of biosecurity for our employees here, we do have living creatures that depend on us to take care of them, if we have everybody get sick all at once that makes it difficult, so we want to make sure we continue with operations as we can but also, in the same way, providing a welfare service to the community as best as possible,” said Rachel Allred, executive director of the TLHS.

For information on the temporary policies and guidelines for adoption or intake, go to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society Facebook page.