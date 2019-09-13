Tupelo loan officer sentenced for bank fraud

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo bank-officer and his co-defendant were sentenced on Friday for bank fraud.

Max Miller, 53, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

James Nichols, 52, was sentenced to time served and five years of supervised release.

Miller and Nichols were both ordered to pay $374,261 in restitution to Renasant

Bank.

Miller used his position as a loan officer at Rensant to create loans in the name of specified borrowers, but the loans were actually intended to benefit Nichols. Nichols was not listed as a borrower on those loans.

Miller also created loans for his own benefit as well.

The case was investigated by the FDIC Office of Inspector General and the Federal Housing

Finance Agency Office of Inspector General