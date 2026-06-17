Tupelo man accused of breaking into a business and using the company vehicle for getaway

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of breaking into a business and using the company vehicle for his getaway.

Officers were called to Kellex Seating on North Industrial Road for a report of a commercial burglary.

When they arrived, employees told them that the suspect had broken into the business, taken the keys to the company vehicle, and driven off.

Police were able to identify Danile Gonzalez as the suspect.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a commercial building and one count of motor vehicle theft.

His bond was set at $15,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.